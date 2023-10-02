MONMOUTH, Ill. (WMBD) — Monmouth College will be using one of the largest commitments in the school’s history to help students study abroad.

According to a Monmouth College news release, alumna Karen Krueger, of the class of 1972, committed $4.15 million to help establish the Krueger Center for Global Engagement.

The center will include the Karen Krueger Chair in Global Engagement and use the funding to help students who want to study abroad and help faculty develop study abroad opportunities.

“My goal is to open doors to students, especially those who might not have even thought they would have the opportunity to learn more about the world outside the U.S. by experiencing it first-hand,” said Krueger.

Monmouth President Clarence Wyatt said the commitment will represent a legacy for generations of future students.

“Her gifts represent an incredible legacy for them and for the generations of Scots to come,” Wyatt said. “They are an extraordinary affirmation of how Monmouth College changes for the better… and serves as a powerful example and inspiration for others.”

Krueger graduated from Monmouth with a Bachelor’s degree in government/political science and had a lifelong commitment to global engagement during her 41-year career in the U.S. Department of State.