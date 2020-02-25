Multi-million dollar OSF HealthCare Cancer Center moves forward

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — OSF HealthCare has received state approval to allow construction for a new cancer center in Peoria.

The $237 million project is expected to provide treatments in 2023, OSF HealthCare announced Tuesday.

“This destination cancer center will allow OSF HealthCare to bring together clinicians and technology, and enable us to connect across our Ministry to improve the lives of those we serve. We are thrilled with the approval by the Review Board and look forward to the ongoing efforts to bring this center to fruition,” said Bob Sehring, CEO of OSF HealthCare.

The comprehensive cancer center will feature patient education and support spaces, an infusion center, and a full range of cancer-related services, including proton beam therapy and brachytherapy.

There is only one other beam therapy center in Illinois, in Warrenville. Proton beam therapy reduces treatment times, decreases complications by sparing healthy tissue, and reduces side effects.

The new cancer center proposal was first filed back in December. The Illinois Health Facilities & Services Review Board reviewed the proposal Tuesday at a board meeting.

In the December proposal, it was noted that the new center would feature various services across 180,000 square feet. The center would also provide office space and allow its partners to hold clinic days for specific types of cancer.

OSF would move its multidisciplinary cancer conference into the new building. The Allied Agencies Building and Infectious Disease Center would be demolished to make room for the building as well.

A 10-story parking deck is also planned, also according to the documents filed.

Leaders said the new cancer center would be seen as the major cancer expert center between Chicago and St. Louis.

Illinois ranks seventh in the nation for cancer cases with downstate Illinois projected to see 10,000 new cancer cases per year, according to OSF.