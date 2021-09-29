Multi-vehicle crash claims life of Peoria woman

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Coroner has identified a woman as the victim of a multi-vehicle crash that happened in early September.

Coroner Jamie Harwood said one of the involved vehicles ejected Jacqueline McDuffie, a 50-year-old Peoria woman, from the rear seat, who was not wearing her seatbelt. She was transported to Peoria’s OSF Medical Center in critical condition.

The crash happened on Saturday, Sept. 4, at 11:04 p.m. The Peoria Police Department, fire department, and AMT, were called to Sterling Avenue and W. Reservoir Boulevard for a multi-vehicle crash with injuries.

McDuffie remained hospitalized for several weeks before she died at 12:53 p.m. on Sept. 25.

Her death came as the result of severe, multiple blunt force traumas. Toxicology testing came out negative.

Peoria police are still investigating the cause of the crash.