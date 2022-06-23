PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — Two people were taken to the hospital following a four-vehicle crash near the intersection of War Memorial Drive and Atlantic Street Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened at 12:45 p.m. and when firefighters arrived, they saw a four-vehicle crash with one person unable to get out of her car, according to Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Stephen Rada. All other occupants in the crash were outside their vehicles.

Firefighters used the jaws of life and large cutters to safely remove the person stuck in her vehicle. She had non-life-threatening injuries.

Fire crews also saw a passenger van was resting on top of a smaller car, while the other two vehicles took major damage.

Drivers in the area are advised to use caution as westbound traffic on War Memorial is shut down at this time. Eastbound traffic on War Memorial is reduced to one lane.

Peoria Heights Police are investigating the crash.