Multicultural cuisine location to offer new food styles to Peoria before new year

PEORIA, Ill.– A multicultural hide-away in Downtown Peoria plans to open just in time for the new year. Jai’s Multicultural Cuisine is taking over the old Richard’s on Main St.

Located at 311 Main St, Juan Padilla-Garcia aims to bring food styles from across the globe right here in the River City.

The grand opening is scheduled for Dec. 29. Space will offer a buffet, breakfast, lunch, and dinner. It’ll be open from 7 a.m. to 1 a.m.

In March of 2018, Peoria said goodbye to Richard’s Pub and Grill, popularly known as “Richard’s on Main.” Now, over a year later, Jai’s is set to take over and add new life to the downtown area.