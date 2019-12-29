Multicultural cuisine officially open in downtown Peoria

PEORIA, Ill.– A new restaurant has officially opened its’ doors in downtown Peoria. As we reported earlier, Jai’s multicultural cuisine took the place of Richard’s on Main.

Sunday was the first-day Jai’s was open for business in the restaurant that had been empty since 2018. The restaurant has many different foods from around the globe. It serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner as well as alcohol.

Owner, Juan Padilla-Garcia and his family have their roots in Chicago but are now hoping to play a role in revitalizing downtown Peoria.

“As a family, we’ve been working a long time to support ourselves and we thought it was time for us to not only help ourselves but also help society,” Padilla-Garcia said.

Padilla-Garcia fell in love with the River City through work as a food deliverer.

If you want to eat at Jai’s you can do so from 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. daily.