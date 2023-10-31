MAPLETON, Ill. (WMBD)– Multiple fire agencies responded to a fire at Caterpillar Mapleton Foundry around 9 p.m. Tuesday, Halloween night.

According to the Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins, a small fire broke out in an exhaust vent. The fire was put out before 10:20 p.m. Watkins said one person possibly had smoke inhalation.

CAT Spokesperson Lisa Miller stated that the facility was evacuated out of an abundance of caution. Miller stated that no one was injured.

Peoria County Sheriff’s office, Timber-Hollis Fire Protection District, Tuscarora Fire Protection District, and Logan-Trivoli Fire Protection District were among those on scene.

This story will be updated.