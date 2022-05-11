ROME, Ill. (WMBD) — A house fire in northern Peoria County kept multiple agencies busy Wednesday morning.

The home is located on River Beach Drive, along the Illinois River, in Rome, which is near Chillicothe. Few details are available, but currently, the scene is still active and the home’s roof has caved in.

Responding are AMT, the Peoria County Sheriff’s department, Peoria Fire Department, Chillicothe Fire Department, Peoria Heights Fire Department, and Lacon-Sparland Fire Department.

WMBD has a crew on the scene and will give updates as they are available.