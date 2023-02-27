WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Multiple agencies responded to a gas leak at Washington Middle School Monday.

According to a message from Superintendent Pat Minasian, a gas odor was identified in a boiler room where repair work was being performed.

Washington fire, police, Ameren, and the Tazewell County Health Department all responded to the scene.

A small gas leak was detected in the boiler room, but Ameren determined that it was not enough to warrant an evacuation.

The health department was also called to the scene to determine if any food was contaminated after a couple of cafeteria personnel became ill.