BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington Police Department has reported three notable incidents that occurred in Bloomington during the weekend of June 17. All three incidents resulted in arrests.

On Friday, June 17, at approximately 12:19 a.m., a traffic stop resulted in an arrest on charges of possession of methamphetamine and and two counts of resisting a police officer. Police had pulled over a car at Hamilton Rd and Morris Ave when passenger John Schneider, 58, exited the car and fled on foot. Once caught, he again tried to run. Schneider was in possession of less than 5 grams of suspected methamphetamine at the time of the arrest.

Another traffic stop on Friday evening, at approximately 9:48 p.m., also resulted in an arrest. While pulled over at Euclid St and Olive St, police determined that driver Ronnie Cannon, 43, of Chicago, had a suspended driver’s license. Officers also found a loaded gun in Cannon’s car, which had been stolen from Justice, IL. Cannon was arrested and charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a stolen firearm by a felon, and driving while license suspended.

Later Friday, at approximately 10:59 p.m., police officers responded to a report of shots fired at the 300 block of De Ville St. A shell casing and a spend round of ammunition was found but no suspects were apprehended.

However, on Saturday, 18, police officers were providing extra patrol in the area and the suspect was identified to officers by a local citizen. The suspect happened to be in the car ahead of the squad car. Police officers performed an investigative stop and located two loaded handguns. Driver Jveonte Walker, 19, of Peoria, was arrested and charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Bloomington Police Department reminds readers that all suspects are presumed innocent until found guilty in the court of law.