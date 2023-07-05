PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Multiple people were arrested for unlawful use of weapon charges in Peoria on Wednesday.

A Peoria police press release confirms that three different arrests occurred in the morning hours.

Around 12:30 a.m. officers responded to two ShotSpotter activations near the 2500 block of N Sheridan Road. While searching the area, a man was observed urinating in the alley and tried to flee from police.

Officers were able to detain him and found a loaded gun on his person with the same caliber of bullet from the ShotSpotter alert. He was arrested for unlawful use of a weapon and no FOID.

A half-hour later, two ShotSpotter alerts went off near the 800 block of W Moss Avenue. Officers found two men leaning back inside a vehicle with a gun magazine in plain view. A search of the car found two loaded guns and extended magazines.

Both men were charged with unlawful use of a weapon and no FOID.

At 3:50 a.m., officers attempted a traffic stop near the 900 block of S Shelley Street. The driver quickly sped away before abandoning the vehicle and running on foot.

Officers were able to subdue him and found a firearm where he had been running. The suspect had to be taken to a local hospital for injuries after fleeing the vehicle while it was still in motion.

He has been arrested for unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, no FOID card, and obstructing police.