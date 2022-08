PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department detained multiple individuals after a shooting in an alleyway between Wisconsin and Delaware Avenues just after 5 p.m. Tuesday.

According to Peoria Police Public Information officer Semone Roth, multiple individuals were detained but later released.

Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria said no one was injured.

This incident remains under investigation.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.