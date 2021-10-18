Multiple buildings damaged in overnight Hanna City fire

HANNA CITY, Ill. (WMBD) — Minutes after midnight on Monday, October 18, the Logan-Trivoli Fire Protection District said multiple fires started two blocks away from the Hanna City Park District in the 400 block of Main Street, near Peoria Street.

As officials arrived on the scene, they said one garage was fully engulfed, as another garage and two homes were starting to catch fire.

The Assistant Fire Chief, Chris Matzke, said several area departments were called to help put out the four fires. First responders say one homeowner was injured while trying to put out some of the fire on their own.

A State Fire Marshal was called to the scene to investigate the fire.

First responders said damages are estimated to be near $200,000.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.