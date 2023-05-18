PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Ten catalytic converters were stolen off of Peoria Public School buses parked at the district’s “bus barn” early Wednesday morning.

According to a Peoria police report, two people were seen walking around the bus barn and seemingly cutting catalytic converters from the vehicles.

When reached for comment, district spokeswoman Haleemah Na’Allah said the suspects and their vehicles were caught on camera, and the footage has been shared with Peoria police.

Na’Allah said the suspects were unable to steal from the other buses due to them having converter cages. The district is currently awaiting another shipment of the converter cages to prevent future theft.