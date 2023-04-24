PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Limestone Community High School students traveled all the way to Houston Texas to compete in the 2023 1st Robotics World Championships.

“You know football you know how it works and with robotics it’s really about innovation from the get-go because it’s a different game every year. It was really a group effort of trying to figure out cones in particular because they can be standing up they can be laying down, on their nose. The cones in particular were the hardest,” said Limestone robotics coach Julie Powers.

In January, the students received an outline of the type of robot to build and what functions they’ll need to be able to perform. The task during this competition was to create a robot that can pick up cubes and traffic cones.

Senior Connor Sholl said he was always hesitant to join the robotics team but is glad he had the opportunity to flex his mechanical muscles during his final year of high school.

“Being on it as a senior, I really wish I would’ve gone out my freshman year but even just one year it’s been a blast to be a part of,” said Sholl.

The students went into the competition with a 9 and 0 record putting them second in the Curie Division.

They weren’t the only Central Illinois teams competing though. Metamora, Dunlap, and East Peoria high school all had the chance to compete on the world stage.