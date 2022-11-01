PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Multiple fire departments responded to an apartment fire off Galena Road Tuesday.

According to an Assistant Fire Chief on the scene, crews responded to a fire in an attic between two buildings.

Fire crews from Peoria, Peoria Heights, Dunlap, Chillicothe, and West Peoria were all called to respond to this incident.

The cause and total amount of damage caused by the fire are currently unknown.

No injuries have been reported at this time, but three residents were displaced.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.