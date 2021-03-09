Multiple crews responding to barn fire in Logan Township

LOGAN TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WMBD) — At least three barns have been destroyed after a fire spread in Logan Township Tuesday evening, March 9.

Crews responded to the 14000 block of West Smithville Road at approximately 3:30 p.m. for a report of a barn on fire. Upon arrival, one barn was completely destroyed and two others were ablaze.

The fire began to spread to the back of the house, but it was quickly put out.

The barns contained farm equipment, tools and agricultural supplies. No animals were lost in the fire, although the family does have sheep, cattle and chickens.

At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown. West Smithville Road will be blocked off temporarily as crews still battle the flames.

Fire crews from approximately 10 agencies responded.