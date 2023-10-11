PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — Multiple local fire crews responded to a structure fire near Moneta and California avenues in Peoria Heights on Wednesday.

According to a Peoria Heights Volunteer Firefighter’s Association Facebook post, crews on the scene have reported a working fire with heavy smoke in the attic of Surf Side Storage.

Peoria Heights, Peoria, West Peoria, Dunlap, Chilicothe and Limestone fire departments have all responded to the scene.

Residents are encouraged to avoid the area.

WMBD has a crew on the scene and is working to learn more.

This story will be updated.