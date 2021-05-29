Multiple Fire Departments respond to 2 Canton fires

CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Multiple Fire departments responded to two fires in Canton Friday.

According to a Canton Fire Department Facebook post, they received assistance from Copperas Creek and Buckheart volunteer fire departments for two structure fires.

The Canton fire department was called to an apartment fire near First Ave and Walnut street after 7 p.m. Friday. The apartment was vacant at the time firefighters arrived. The fire was under control in about 15 minutes.

While on their way to the apartment fire, mutual aid units from Copperas Creek and Buckheart found another structure fire near Vine St. and First Ave.

According to a Copperas Creek Fire Protection District Facebook post, the fire was located in the rear of the home. Canton fire crews later joined them after they finished putting out the apartment fire. The fire was under control within 6 minutes.

Canton fire department stated that the residents of the Vine St. home were not present at the time of the fire, but several family pets perished.

The cause of both fires is currently under investigation.