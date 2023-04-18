UPDATE (2:20 p.m.) According to a fire Chief on the scene, at least six fire crews were called in.

The family got out of the house safely, and the Red Cross is helping the family with living arrangements.

The fire chief has not confirmed if the house is a total loss at this time.

ELMWOODS, Ill. (WMBD) — Multiple fire crews responded to the scene of a house fire in Elmwood Tuesday.

The fire occurred near the corner of Althea and Tulip Streets.

WMBD has a crew on the scene and is working to learn more.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.