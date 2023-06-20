UPDATE(12:23 a.m.)— Two adults and two kids were saved from the Edgewood Apartment fire Tuesday.

According to West Peoria Fire Chief Terry Schadt, the kids were rescued with a make shift catch basin, and the adults were rescued by ladder.

The kids were taken to the hospital for minor burns and smoke inhalation. The adults were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The Peoria Heights and Dunlap Fire Department are standing by at the West Peoria fire station running calls.

WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Multiple fire crews have responded to a fire at Edgewood apartments on Radan Court in West Peoria Tuesday night.

Multiple first responders are on the scene including the West Peoria Fire Department, Peoria Fire Department, Logan Trivoli Fire Department, Limestone Fire Department, Peoria Sheriff’s Office, and AMT.

It is currently unknown what caused the fire and if anyone has been injured at this time.

WMBD has a crew on the scene and is working to learn more.

This story will be updated.