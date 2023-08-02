PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Multiple fire engines responded to a house fire in Peoria this morning.

It happened around 10 a.m. just past the intersection of N Isabell Avenue and W Gift Avenue.

Batallion Chief Ryan Calhoun says several people lived inside the house that caught fire. When firefighters arrived on the scene, people inside the house were self-evacuating.

The fire started in the front room of the house, but firefighters were able to put out the fire within ten minutes.

At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown and no one was hurt.

THIS STORY WILL BE UPDATED AS MORE INFORMATION BECOMES AVAILABLE.