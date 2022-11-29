BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Three men were arrested between Wednesday and Saturday of last week on firearm charges, according to a press release sent by Bloomington Police on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Nov. 23, BPD officers responded to the 1400 block of West Graham Street just before 5:30 p.m. for a shots fired incident. Upon discovering evidence that shots had been fired, officers arrested a 17-year-old male for aggravated discharge of a firearm and reckless discharge of a firearm.

On Thursday, Nov. 24, officers were conducting a traffic stop near Wood Street and Bunn Street when the car’s passenger, Christopher Simmons, fled the scene. He was arrested after a short foot pursuit.

Officers conducted a search of the area and discovered a firearm where Simmons had fled. He was then arrested for charges of unlawful use of a weapon and resisting.

The last incident of the weekend occurred on Saturday, Nov. 26, when a K-9 unit performed a search of a vehicle during a traffic stop in the 900 block of North Main Street. The search yielded a loaded firearm inside the vehicle. Driver Rafiqa Sibley was subsequently arrested for unlawful use of a weapon.

The circumstances behind these incidents are still pending investigation. At this time, there are no injuries to report.

Anyone with information should contact the Bloomington Police Department at 309-820-8888.

If you wish to submit a tip and remain anonymous, please contact the Crime & Intelligence Analysis Unit (CIAU) at (309)-434-2963 or email CIAU@cityblm.org.