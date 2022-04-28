PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A fire that damaged multiple homes is currently under investigation by the Peoria Fire Department.

Tuesday around 10:00 p.m., firefighters responded to the area of S. Tonti Cr. and S. Laramie St. There, flames and smoke were coming from an unattached garage. The garage was near three other homes.

Crews worked to put out the fire in the garage to prevent damage to the nearby structures. All of the homes were evacuated. One cat was rescued and no one was hurt. The Red Cross is assisting two residents.

Two homes were damaged on the outside, one home had moderate smoke, fire, and water damage on the interior.

The garage where the fire started and the car inside was deemed a total loss. Another car was damaged in the blaze.

A fire investigator is working to determine the cause. The damages are estimated to be around $75,000.

No one was hurt.