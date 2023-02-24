CHICAGO (WMBD)– The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced that the CDC is reporting 20 Illinois counties are at a medium community level for COVID-19 on Friday.

This is an increase from 19 last week. No counties were listed at high community level for two weeks in a row.

We are happy to report that COVID-19 community levels continue to remain stable this week. However, we know that the virus is still circulating with the potential to cause serious illness, especially to those most at-risk. It is critical for those individuals to have quick and easy access to medical providers to determine if COVID-19 treatment is recommended. We are grateful to offer this new telehealth test to treat service to help protect our residents across Illinois.” Director Sameer Vohra

IDPH has recorded 4,062,200 cases and 36,334 deaths in 102 counties in Illinois since the beginning of the pandemic.

The department is reporting 11,248 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois in the week ending Feb. 19 with 37 deaths.