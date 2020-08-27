Multiple people being rescued after sailboat capsizes in Illinois River

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A sailboat has capsized on its side while on the Illinois River, resulting in multiple people hanging onto the side, Peoria Fire Department officials confirmed Thursday.

Peoria Fire Department Chief Tony Ardis said firefighters responded to the call around 2 p.m. Marine 1 was on the scene to grab the passengers.

No one was injured when the boat capsized.

(UPDATE: 3:25 p.m.) — Peoria Firefighters and Paramedics responded to a capsized sailboat on the Illinois River just north of the McCluggage Bridge.

Upon arrival, crews found a catamaran-style sailboat on its side with two passengers hanging on the edge. The wind had picked up and caused the boat to turn on its side.

Crews used Marine 1 to rescue boat occupants as they held onto the side of the boat. They were also able to right the boat.

No injuries were reported. Passengers were able to get back to dock.

