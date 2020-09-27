Four people are dead after vehicle strikes tree

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Washington Street from 3200 block to Adams street is closed for a “substantial” period of time after “multiple” people are dead Sunday morning after a single-vehicle collision, according to the Peoria Fire Department.

Battalion Chief Stephen Rada released a report that said firefighters arrived at the curve at Washington St. and Darst Street in Peoria at around 3:45 a.m. and found a vehicle that had struck a tree. According to a press release from the Peoria Police Department, three people were trapped in the vehicle, and one person was ejected. All four died from their injuries.

The crash is being investigated, but Peoria Police said information gathered at the scene shows the car was speeding on Washington Street and the driver lost control, and the vehicle spun out of control and struck the tree.

