Multiple people shot in Peoria on the Fourth of July

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Four people, including two juveniles are injured after a shooting Sunday night in Peoria.

Peoria police responded to the 600 block of Haungs around 11:02 p.m. Upon arrival, police were told a victim had been taken to the hospital. Shortly after, police said multiple victims arrived by private vehicle to a local hospital.

Police confirm a juvenile female sustained a non-life- threatening injury from a possible gunshot wound. An adult male also sustained a non-life-threatening injury from a gunshot wound. A juvenile male sustained multiple life-threatening gunshot wounds and is in critical condition. Another adult male sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound and is in critical condition.

The shooting is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident please contact Detective Jacob Beck with the Peoria Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 309-494-8480.

If you have any information on this case, or any other investigation, call the Peoria Police Dept at 673-4521, or Crimestoppers at 673-9000.