Multiple Peoria mayoral, council candidates file to appear on February ballot

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria mayoral and city council candidates are ready to kick off their campaigns after officially filing their names to appear on the upcoming 2021 election ballots.

Several candidates with familiar names and faces are officially in the running for leadership roles within the city of Peoria’s government.

From mayoral candidates to those wishing to represent a district of Peoria’s city council; multiple names filing Monday and taking their first steps in hoping to bring new faces of leadership to the Peoria city horseshoe.

Gale Thetford a former 3rd District councilwoman is entering her name to run against incumbent Tim Riggnebach. She said she wants to offer a new, but familiar perspective.

“I think the district needs some new representation,” Thetford said.

All candidates are making their plea to Peoria voters and said there are multiple issues that they hope to address. Thetford a resident of the East Bluff said she wants to continue positive impacts there.

“We need to the greatest extent possible, further stabilize the East Bluff and work on revitalization there without forgetting about the prospering neighborhoods,” Thetford said.

Current 4th District councilman Jim Montelongo filed to enter the race for Peoria’s mayor. He said there are many challenges facing city leaders.

“Our city is facing some pretty big financial challenges right now, throw in COVID, we need to get our businesses back up and running,” Montelongo said.

For the first time in 15 years, Peoria will have a new mayor as current Mayor Jim Ardis said he will not seek reelection. Montelongo said his experience on the city council and 30 years as a business leader make him the right choice.

“First of all, we can’t tax our way out of the problems that we have,” Montelongo said. “We have to focus on our basic city services right now, tighten our belt, and get through this economically.”

Peter Kobak a candidate for Peoria’s City Council representing the second district said he’s seen many issues facing the city firsthand. He’s currently an employee with the Peoria Park District’s violence prevention and said neighbors have told him they’re concerned about violence and public safety.

“I’m really passionate about tackling that issue, but making sure we address the root causes of crime which are poverty and mental health and the fact some people don’t have a place to sleep at night,” Kobak said.

Andre Allen, a Peoria-native, is running for the soon-to-be-vacant 4th District City Council seat and said he will be a transparent candidate.

“I’m a native of Peoria, I grew up here and graduated from Peoria Public Schools and moved back after college and been working here ever since,” Allen said. “Since I’ve been back, I been getting involved organically in the community serving on different boards and committees and I feel this is the next logical step for me to serve my city.”

Local attorney Stephen A. Kouri said he wants to offer a new perspective and be a diverse voice for people of all backgrounds.

There needs to be a new perspective on the council to fix some of the issues,” Kouri said. “I could bring that new perspective because I’ve done that everywhere I have gone.”

A list of candidates running for mayor and Peoria City Council can be found here.