PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Police responded to two different shootings in Peoria on Saturday night.

According to a Peoria Police press release, the 1900 block of N. Wisconsin had a 28-round ShotSpotter Alert at approximately 10:58 p.m.

When officers arrived, witnesses confirmed that a juvenile’s birthday party was underway when an unknown vehicle drove by and fired shots into the crowd.

One juvenile had been shot, his injuries are non-life-threatening. The victim told the police they were walking through a parking lot near Wisconsin and Kansas when he was shot by an unknown person from inside the vehicle.

Peoria police also responded to the 800 block of NE Madison regarding a male who had been shot at approximately 8:28 p.m.

Officers located an adult male with a gunshot wound to the leg. The injury was non-life-threatening. The victim told police that two males wearing masks tried to rob him before he was shot in the leg.

Searches were conducted where both shootings occurred but were unsuccessful.

Currently, there are no suspects or vehicle information. Both incidents are under investigation.

If you have any information regarding these incidents or any violent crimes, please

contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or

Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000