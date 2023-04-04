UPDATE (10:01 p.m.)– Fulton Sheriff’s Office is warning that the Intersection of Route 78 is lined with downed power lines, gas leaks, and general debris and to avoid the area while emergency crews provide aid.

UPDATE (9:38 p.m.) — According to an update, County 14 west of Lewistown has been closed.

FULTON, Ill. (WMBD)– Extreme weather has made travel in Fulton trepidatious.

According to the Fulton County Facebook, drivers are encouraged to avoid Illinois Route 100 between St. David Street and Bryant, Table Grove, Lewistown, Duncan Mills, and Little America Area.

The areas are considered impassable and drivers are encouraged to avoid these areas.