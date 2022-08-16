PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria man DeMarquis Derrell Turner, age 39, has been indicted on one count of criminal sexual assault and one count of sexual assault of a person under the age of 18.

The Grand Jury indicted Turner on one count of criminal sexual assault that occurred on or around Nov. 1, 2016, that involved sexual penetration by the use of or threat of force.

The second count of criminal sexual assault involves an incident on or around March 18, 2020, that involved sexual penetration by the use of or threat of force on a victim under the age of 18.

Turner’s bond has been at $500,000 for each charge.