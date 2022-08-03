PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police have closed off several Shell gas stations in the area because of possible tax revenue violations.

The Illinois Department of Revenue (IDOR) has agents on-site at multiple Shell gas stations.

WMBD reached out to IDOR for more information on the closures. The state agency sent a statement just before noon:

“Our Bureau of Criminal Investigations conducts investigations of potential violations of the Illinois tax laws and related offenses and, if warranted, refers the matter for criminal prosecution. The Illinois Department of Revenue cannot comment on the status of ongoing investigations, however, or even acknowledge their existence due to confidentiality provisions in the tax laws.” Maura Kownacki, Spokesperson for the Illinois Department of Revenue

A list of confirmed closed gas stations can be seen below:

4310 Knoxville Ave, Peoria, IL 61614

4709 N Sterling Ave, Peoria, IL 61615

1100 N Main St, East Peoria, IL 61611

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.