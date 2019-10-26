Multiple shots fired south of downtown Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill.— Multiple shots fired early Saturday morning near downtown Bloomington.

At approximately 1:30 a.m., Bloomington Police received reports of “several shots fired,” in the 200 block of East Wood Street. Upon arrival, police said they found evidence of gunfire.

At this time police said the only thing they found was a vehicle that was struck with bullets. No injuries are reported at this time and they have no suspects in custody.

Anyone with information regarding Saturday morning shooting can the Bloomington Police non-emergency line at 309-820-8888.