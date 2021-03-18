Multiple smash and grabs reported in Peoria Wednesday night into Thursday morning

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A string of smash and grabs occurred in Peoria overnight Wednesday, March 17, into Thursday, March 18.

According to Peoria Police Department Information Officer Amy Dotson, the first happened at 11:42 p.m. Wednesday night at Auto Lane Used Cars, located at 3414 North Dries Lane. Officers responded to an alarm and located forced entry of the business. A vehicle was stolen, Dotson confirmed.

At 12:32 a.m. Noah’s Market, located at 6025 North University, was reportedly burglarized.

At 12: 59 a.m., Huck’s gas station at 3819 W. War Memorial Drive was reportedly burglarized as well.

This story will be updated.

