PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Four stolen vehicles were recovered in Peoria early Saturday morning after a 24-hour spree of car thefts throughout the city.

Police received reports of at least three stolen vehicles in the area Friday. When police attempted to stop two of the reported vehicles, both vehicles fled from police and escaped.

Before dawn Saturday morning, police searched areas of the city where they previously found stolen vehicles. Behind a home near the intersection of W. Garden Street and S. Madison Park Terrace, police found three reported stolen vehicles and a fourth unreported stolen vehicle from East Peoria.

While police currently have no suspect information, the thefts are still under investigation. Those with any information that can help police make an arrest are encouraged to contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000