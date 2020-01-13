Multiple-vehicle crash causes delays at Sheridan and Glen in Peoria

UPDATE: All lanes are now open.

PEORIA, Ill. — Sheridan is blocked in both directions near Glen Avenue after a two-vehicle crash.

Peoria Police emergency personnel are on the scene of the crash. it was reported about 10:45 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Sheridan next to Walgreens. One of the vehicles ended up on the sidewalk.

Peoria Police say two people were in each car. The four were all transported to a local hospital with what are described as minor injuries.

Officers say the crash occurred when a southbound vehicle on Sheridan tried to enter Walgreens and hit a northbound car.

This story will be updated.