PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A second-degree murder charge was added to a 14-year-old boy that allegedly killed a man after hitting him with a brick.

On May 10, the teen allegedly threw a brick of concrete at 50-year-old Tony Collier, hitting him in the head, according to a news release from the Peoria County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Collier was taken to the hospital with critical injuries and was pronounced dead from his injuries almost a week later.

The 14-year-old was previously arrested for aggravated battery in connection with this incident. A judge released the boy from the county’s Juvenile Detention Center on Friday, over the prosecutor’s objections.

This case, as of now, will remain in the juvenile division of Peoria County Circuit Court. It wasn’t clear if prosecutors would try to move the case to adult court.

It also wasn’t clear when the boy would next appear in court. If he is adjudicated delinquent — the legal term for being found guilty in the juvenile system — he could be held in custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice until his 21st birthday.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.