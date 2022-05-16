TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — One member of the trio of Mackinaw teenagers accused of carrying out a murder-for-hire plot in October 2021 requested that he stay at the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center instead of being moved to an adult jail.

The trio, Nathaniel Maloney, Sage Raeuber, and Andre Street all appeared in court Monday via Zoom.

Street will be turning 18 in August and would be moved to an adult jail as a result.

As previously reported, the three suspects were offered money by a 15-year-old girl to kill Rebecca and Douglas Bolin, prosecutors alleged. Rebecca was killed, while Douglas survived.

The teens were charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder. Meanwhile, the 15-year-old is facing charges in juvenile court.

Their attorneys said they are still reviewing discovery from the state, and their next court hearings are set for June 27.