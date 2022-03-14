PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The defense for a trio of Mackinaw teenagers accused of carrying out a murder-for-hire plot in October will have three months to review discovery, a judge in Tazewell County Court ruled on Monday.

Prosecutors allege Sage Raeuber, 19, Nathaniel Maloney, 18, and Andre Street, 17, were offered money by a 15-year-old girl to kill Rebecca and Douglas Bolin. Rebecca was killed, while Douglas survived.

Three teenagers were charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder. Street, however, is being tried as an adult.

The discovery provided by the prosecution to defense counsel includes documentation related to firearms identified by Douglas Bolin, documents related to Bolin’s medical treatment, search warrants, a Ring Camera consent form from Bolin, an Illinois State Police Crime lab report, Illinois State Police reports and a postmortem report with toxicology.

The documents were provided through seven CDs and four flash drives, according to legal pleadings.

Raeuber, Maloney, and Street are due back in court on May 16, while the 15-year-old is facing charges in juvenile court.