PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County coroner released the cause of death for the 73-year-old grandmother who county deputies said was killed by her grandson Thursday morning.

Glenda R. Rusterholz of Peoria suffered multiple severe blunt force trauma injuries consistent with assault by another, according to Coroner Jamie Harwood. She also had multiple defensive wounds through her upper extremities.

As previously reported, Peoria County deputies responded to a call from a home on Kim Moor Road off of S. Airport Road at approximately 7 a.m. regarding trouble with a man. When they arrived, deputies found Rusterholz dead inside the home.

Her grandson, Cody A. Krause, 28, was detained at the scene and transported to the sheriff’s office, where he was later booked into jail for first-degree murder.

Updated mugshot of Cody A. Krause, 28

Krause’s bond has been set at $2.5 million.