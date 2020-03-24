Murray Baker Bridge fully closing down March 29 for six months

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Starting Sunday, Peoria’s main bridge will be closed for construction.

The Murray Baker Bridge is set to be closed for six months. According to the Illinois Department of Transportation, this will be the first time a full bridge shut down has happened since 2005.

IDOT Construction Field Engineer Nick Volk breaks down all the work that’s set to be doen.

“The main activity is removing and replacing the entire bridge deck. Painting the lower portion of the bridge, and replacing the highway and decorative lighting. Those are probably the biggest things with some steel repairs also,” Volk said.

Illinois State Police Spokeswoman Mindy Carroll tells WMBD troopers will be out at the beginning of the project making sure drivers are aware the bridge is closed.

“Illinois State Police District 8 will have two additional cars assigned in that area once the bridge is closed from March 27 through April 3. They will have their lights activated so that when cars are approaching they can see. Basically out there for visibility, but if enforcement is needed they will do that,” Carroll said.

Volk says some preliminary work will be starting on Friday night before the official closure Sunday morning.

The work is set to go until Oct. 31.