Murray Baker Bridge gearing up for months-long closure

PEORIA, Ill. — The Murray Baker Bridge is about to go through around seven months of construction, with preliminary work set to begin next week.

The Illinois Department of Transporation on Wednesday said outside lanes in both directions will close beginning Jan. 14. It is expected to last two weeks.

The work involves preparing to replace the bridge’s deck later this year. More than 20,000 drivers a day will be detoured throughout the construction process.

The schedule for the closures is as follows:

• Jan. 14-15: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Jan. 16-18: 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The bridge is scheduled to be closed for rehabilitation from March 29 through Oct. 31. Through traffic in the Peoria metro area will be detoured on I-474 and local traffic will be detoured on Illinois Route 40 through downtown Peoria and East Peoria.

Additionally, IDOT is beginning work on the bridges that carry I-474 over Kickapoo Creek Road, just west of the Adams Street interchange in Bartonville, on Jan. 13. The right eastbound lane and the left westbound lane will be closed during the work, which is also expected to last two weeks.