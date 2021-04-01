Murray Baker Bridge lights up for National Donate Life Month

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria’s Murray Baker Bridge glowed purple on Thursday, April 1, commemorating organ and tissue donors and the lives they have saved.

The City of Peoria teamed up with the Gift of Hope Organ and Tissue Donor Network for the first Light it Up Purple Campaign, celebrating National Donate Life Month and raising awareness about the importance of donations.

Lisa Dodson, Gift of Hope’s Community Outreach Specialist, said organ donation can be a rewarding gift for both recipients and donors’ families. She said she hopes the campaign will inspire people to register.

“It’s truly a lifesaving gift…that you can give someone, ” Dodson said. “For the donor families, it’s an opportunity for them to have a legacy for their loved one, something that continues to live on.”

The bridge tribute will stay lit through April 4.

Anyone interested in donor registration or learning more about organ and tissue donation can visit Gift of Hope’s website.