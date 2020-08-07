Murray Baker Bridge project on schedule for end of October reopening

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Construction on the Murray Baker Bridge has remained on schedule for it’s end of October reopening date.

IDOT Construction Field Engineer Nick Volk said they have about 100 trades people working on the bridge every day.

Volk said they are almost done with the deck, and the walls on the side are about halfway done. Currently, they are working on finishing the bridge deck on the East Peoria side and pouring new parapet walls.

Another big part of the project that is being worked on is new red, green, and blue decorative lighting.

“When the decorative lighting is done it will be casting white light down onto the piers, and then there will be programmable lights that will cast up onto the steel, red green and blue are the colors of the multicolored lights that cast up,” Volk said. “I think it will look pretty sharp.”

Volk said he expects people will be happy to see the bridge when it reopens.

“I’m sure everybody would like a little return to normal as much as we can give them right now, and I think opening this bridge would be a big step,” Volk said.

Besides the decorative lighting, Volk said they will also be working on steel repairs, painting, and highway lights instalations before the bridge is reopened around the end of October.

