PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The right lane of eastbound I-74 on the Murray Baker Bridge will be closed on Monday, May 24.

According to the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), bridge deck repairs are necessary. Work will run from 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Drivers should expect delays and are encouraged to avoid the road work if possible.

IDOT urges drivers to remain alert in work zones and pay special attention to the changed conditions.