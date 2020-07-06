McLean County Museum of History chooses a new executive director

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Dr. Julie Emig will take over the position as Executive Director of the McLean County Museum of History on Tuesday, September 1.

The news came out Monday in a press release. Emig is currently the executive director of the McLean County Multicultural Leadership Program (MCLP).

“I am honored to have accepted the position,” Emig said. “The Museum and MCLP are united in their work to elevate and educate our community.”

Emig is working with Interim Executive Director Greg Koos to work on a smooth transition to her new role over the next two months.

Emig holds an undergraduate degree from Kenyon College, an M.A. in Secondary Teaching of English from Columbia University, and a doctorate of Education in Literacy, Language, and Cultural Education from Boston University. She held teaching positions at Bard College, University of Illinois-Chicago and Illinois State University and worked in several roles supporting public school districts in literacy education, culturally responsive instruction, and organizational leadership, particularly in the Chicago area.

Emig is also an alderperson for Ward 4 on the Bloomington City Council, where she lives with her partner Mary their daughter Charlotte.

“We are very excited to have Julie on board to lead our Museum into a very bright future. Welcome, Julie!” Board President Bob Watkins said.

