BLOOMINGTON Ill. (WMBD) — A group of German exchange students brought their mobile exhibit about climate change to downtown Bloomington.

The outside focuses on ecology, while the inside examines more broad central Illinois history.

The exhibit is free for the public to watch presentations and student-led panel discussions.

The Mclean County Museum of History director of communications Michaela Harris is thrilled to add a climate change exhibit.

“All of our exhibits are centered around social issues to some extent, and we’ve not done a climate change exhibit, which is I think too what made this so exciting,” said Harris.

The “buseum” Will be open for free until 7 p.m. Tuesday before it makes its way to St. Louis.