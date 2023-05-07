PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The Muslim community in Peoria celebrated the holiday of Eid al-Fitr.

Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the month-long dawn-to-sunset fasting of Ramadan. This year it was from the evening of April 20 to the evening of April 21.

Dozens of families came out to the Peoria Playhouse Children’s Museum to learn about the Muslim holiday.

Borhan Hamdan, the Islamic Center of Peoria’s director of affairs, is hoping to bridge the gap between religions and unite all people in Peoria.

“The message for our fellow Peorians is we’re here to help in any way we can, and our centers are open for anyone who needs help. We’re part of the community, so enjoy it and let’s partner together and make Peoria the best city in the United States,” said Hamdan.

The Islamic Center of Peoria is located at 4125 W. Charter Oak Rd. in Peoria.