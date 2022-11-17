PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Former Toulon Alderman Jason Musselman pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to three counts of child pornography.

Musselman pleaded guilty to one county of production of child pornography, one count of distribution of child pornography, and one count of possession of material containing child pornography. Four other charges against Musselman were dismissed.

In March, Musselman pleaded not guilty to all seven of the original charges.

As previously reported, a probable cause affidavit showed Musselman could spend up to 30 years in federal prison. According to court documents, he produced sexually explicit photos and videos of minors between April 2010 and March 2013.

Musselman will be sentenced on March 23, 2023.